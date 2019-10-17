Being weird with actress Felicia Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Actress Felicia Day has made a career out of being weird.

The New York Times bestselling author of “You’re Never Weird on the Internet” has just released a follow up.

The new book, “Embrace Your Weird,” is sort of a workbook with fun activities to help folks unlock their creativity. PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe tried a few in preparation for her interview with Day.

The two discuss the story behind her latest project as well as the final season of “Supernatural.” She also would not confirm or deny whether or not we’ll see her this season.