63-year-old man slashed in face by stranger exiting Bronx deli: police

October 17, 2019

Man accused of slashing a 63-year-old man in the face outside a Bronx deli on Oct. 4, 2019. (NYPD)

VAN NEST, the Bronx — Police are looking for a man they say attacked a man as he walked out of a Bronx deli earlier in October.

According to authorities, around 4:30 pm. on Friday, Oct. 4, a 63-year-old man was exiting a deli on Thieriot Avenue, near East Tremont Avenue, in the Van Nest neighborhood.

When the he walked outside, a man he did not know slashed him in the face with a sharp object, police said.

The two men had never been a previous interaction between the two men, according to officials.

The attacker fled the scene in an unknown direction. The NYPD has released the above surveillance images of him.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he received stitches for a laceration to his nose, police said.

