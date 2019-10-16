Woman in videotaped violent NJ beach arrest files federal lawsuit

CAMDEN, N.J.  — A Philadelphia woman whose violent arrest at a New Jersey beach was captured on video has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.

A video shot by a nearby beachgoer showed an officer punching Emily Weinman twice in the head as she lies on the sand, her legs flailing.

Emily Weinman is suing Wildwood and three police officers.

She alleges police escalated the situation and lied to a grand jury about what happened on the beach over Memorial Day weekend last year when Weinman repeatedly refused to give officers her name when they questioned her about the presence of alcohol on the beach.

She pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in February.

Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. told NJ.com the lawsuit was “frivolous” and “a money grab.”

The officers were cleared of wrongdoing.

