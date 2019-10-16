‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant says he’s ‘trapped in a loveless marriage’ during intro

Can I get a D-I-V-O-R-C-E?

One contestant on Monday night’s episode of “Wheel of Fortune” used his introduction with host Pat Sajak to tell viewers he is “trapped in a loveless marriage” to an “old battle-axe.”

The big-bearded contestant Blair Davis, from San Diego, said he owned a small trucking business, then went on to describe his family.

“I’ve been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years to an old battle-axe named Kim,” Davis told the crowd.

He continued: “She cursed my life with three stepchildren: Star, RJ, and Ryan, and I have one rotten grandson.”

Sajak joked, “No wonder you came here, you just wanted to get away from everybody,” before telling Davis he knew he was “being facetious.”

“Absolutely, I love them like nobody’s business,” Davis said, smiling.

He even said he grows his beard long to keep his grandson happy.

“Every time I shave it off, he gives me a really hard time,” Davis explained.

“Don’t let it get tangled up in the wheel, that’s all we ask,” Sajak joked.

Davis made some fans on Twitter laugh, with one writing, “About to start watching Wheel of Fortune again.”