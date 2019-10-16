Two men shot by police in two separate incidents just hours apart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Police shot two men in two separate incidents just hours apart from each other late Tuesday and early Wednesday, the NYPD confirms.

Officials said an armed man died after being shot by officers Tuesday night in Brooklyn.

The man was shot and wounded by police officers just before 8 p.m. on Baltic Street, in front of the Gowanus Houses in Boerum Hill, police said.

According to authorities, the man was shooting at someone else on Baltic Street.

Two plain-clothed officers in an unmarked car came upon the scene and immediately identified themselves as NYPD officers and demanded he drop his weapon, officials said.

The officers then opened fire, shooting the armed man several times, police said.

Authorities said the man was struck and then rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries. He's been identified as Nasheen Prioleau, 30, who had been released from prison just last week and had multiple violent convictions, police said.

Two officers were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Just hours later, shortly after midnight, police shot and injured a man with a firearm on a train platform in the Bronx, the NYPD confirmed.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and a 911 call for a man firing shots at the 225th Street-White Plains Road subway station, along the No. 2 and 5 train lines in the Wakefield section of the Bronx, police said.

Several plain-clothed and uniformed officers responded to the scene, where they were told the armed man was on the southbound train platform, according to authorities.

According to police, when the officers engaged with the armed man, he turned around with a gun, at which point two cops fired several rounds at the suspect, striking him one time in the left shoulder.

“I heard them say 'down, down, down,' then four shots,” said one witness. “They said 'down, down' again then shot him in the shoulder.”

EMS responded and took the man to a local hospital where he is being treated, while both of the officers were taken to another nearby hospital for evaluation, the NYPD said.

Police said Wednesday morning that the suspect who was wounded is a 27-year-old man with an extensive criminal history.

Police are investigating whether or not the man fired shots at the officers, the NYPD said.