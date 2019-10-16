Off-duty NYPD officers save man’s life at Staten Island bowling alley

STATEN ISLAND — Three off-duty NYPD officers are being called heroes after they saved a man’s life at a Staten Island bowling alley.

The officers from Brooklyn’s 61st precinct were taking part in a bowling league at Rab’s Country Lanes Sunday night when one of them noticed a man falling onto his knees a few feet away.

The cops sprang into action and revived the man who suffered a heart attack.

The officers spoke at a press conference saying this is what they signed up for and how it is second nature for them to jump into action when needed.

“It’s great just to help people.”

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.