NJ men sentenced for bribing postal workers to steal credit cards

NEWARK, N.J. — Two New Jersey men who bribed postal workers to steal credit cards from the mail are now headed to prison.

Olagoke Araromi received a 61-month sentence on Tuesday, while Moussa Dagno got a 57-month term. Olagoke also must pay $87,503 in restitution, while Araromi must pay $84,573.

Both men had pleaded guilty to bribery, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Federal prosecutors say Araromi, a Union Township resident, and Dagno, of Harrison, recruited at least six letter carriers and postal service employees to steal credit cards from the mail in exchange for cash bribes, usually $100 per stolen card.

Once Araromi had the stolen cards and activated them, prosecutors say he and Dagno used them to buy high-end electronics and clothing at retail stores throughout the state.