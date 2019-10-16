NJ cop charged arrested on charge of sexually assaulting children

EAST ORANGE, NJ — A veteran New Jersey cop who also worked as a youth football director allegedly sexually abused two children, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.

Sgt. Edward Giles, 59, is a community resource officer who has spent years serving as the youth football director of the East Orange Police Athletic League, Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay Ruotolo said. He’s been with the police department for 30 years.

“This defendant took advantage of his position of trust in the community as a means to victimize children,” Ruotolo said. “We believe that there are likely additional victims yet to be identified, and we are urging anyone with information to come forward and help bring him to justice.”

He was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault after a seven-month investigation, officials said. Giles was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, sexual offenses against a child victim and criminal sexual contact.

The first victim, a student-athlete playing for the East Orange Wildcats youth football team, was allegedly assaulted on several occasions from 1998 into 2000. Investigators said the alleged assaults began when the boy was 11. The second victim was allegedly assaulted from 2002 into 2003, when he was between 12 and 13 years old. He was also a youth football player,

Police arrested Giles at his home on Friday.

Anyone with information about the activities of Giles is being urged to contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Sofia Santos at 908-577-4256 or Detective Ryan Kirsh at 908-347-1420. The Union County Crime Stoppers are also offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to any additional indictment in this case; tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.uctip.org.