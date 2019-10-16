New Yorkers fight for affordable housing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The crowd at Wednesday night’s affordable housing rally was filled with men and women of many titles; many of them were housing advocates: volunteers, who in many cases, also struggled with eviction, or homelessness at some point in their life.

"Homelessness can happen to anyone. It can happen to everyone," Felix Guzman of Vocal NY said. "At the end of the day, pathways out of homelessness are very few and far between.

There is nothing new here in New York City about the calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio to deliver on his pledge to create more affordable housing, and stronger tenants rights.

But those calls have now expanded from upstate to downstate, specifically for Governor Andrew Cuomo to also help answer the increased demand for affordable housing.

"Too long we have been separated. It was white against black, homeowners against rents, upstate against downstate. This time when we came together as housing justice for all, we became one voice and everyone spoke the same message," said volunteer Anita of CASA-Bronx.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams brought his trademark high energy style to the crowd in Washington Irving High School in Gramercy Park.

Williams says recent victories for tenants rights cannot be the end of the fight.

"We're going to use whatever power we have in New York City to connect with everyone across the state who are having the same issue and force Albany to make changes," he said. "We can do the same thing again and we have to."

PIX11 reached out to Cuomo's office for a comment on the StatewideHousing Justice for All Coalition Rally. They have not yet responded.