New No. 1: New York’s most expensive neighborhood is…

HUDSON YARDS — For the first time in more than a year, there’s a new top dog when it comes to New York’s priciest neighborhoods.

Hudson Yards now ranks as the most expensive neighborhood in New York, according to a new report by PropertyShark, and the race isn’t close.

The results are based off the median sale price in the third quarter of 2019.

Hudson Yards comes in at No. 1 with a median sale price of $5 million, TriBeCa — the reigning No. 1 for seven straight quarters — came in at No. 2 at $2.4 million, and Hudson Square came in at No. 3 at $2.3 million.

Overall, Manhattan’s median sale price fell to its lowest level since 2016, while sales in Queens and the Bronx increased year-over-year; Brooklyn was flat.