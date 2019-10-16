MTA unveils subway accessibility innovations, asks for feedback

METROTECH, Brooklyn — A trained operator who guides you through subway hubs on your smartphone; talking maps posted at the entrance to a station; a variety of apps that make sure you know which rail line to take. They’re among the 15 high-tech — and not-so-high-tech — changes that could be coming to your local subway stop or commuter rail station, if they pass muster with the public that rides the rails to get around.

“Accessibility isn’t only what the ADA defines it to be,” said Alex Elegudin, MTA Senior Adviser for Accessibility, at an unveiling of the changes on Wednesday afternoon. “We want to go beyond that.”

The unveiling of the various navigational aids took place at what the MTA calls its Accessible Station Lab. Its many innovations, designed to make subway stations more accessible for all passengers — including those without disabilities — are at the Jay Street-MetroTech subway hub.

They’re in use on a trial basis through the end of the year. In the meantime, the MTA wants to get customers’ reactions to them. Anyone can see the innovations and react to them here.