Man shot in buttocks in apparent road-rage altercation on Long Island: police

NORTH BELLMORE, L.I. — One man was shot and another was injured when the two got into a fight in an apparent road rage incident on Long Island Tuesday night, according to Nassau County Police.

The two men got out of their vehicles in an altercation that happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Bellmore Road and Magnolia Road in North Bellmore, authorities said.

One of the men hit the other over the head with a flashlight, according to police.

The man who was hit then pulled out a gun and shot the first man in the buttocks, officials said.

Police said both men were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges are currently pending and the investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.