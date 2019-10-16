× Man arrested in Brownsville shooting that killed one person, injured 11 others: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn– A Brooklyn man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one person dead, and injured 11 others at a community festival in Brownsville, police announced Wednesday night.

Update Old Timers Day – After an extensive investigation by the hardworking men and women of BN Detectives, the 73 Squad and countless other NYPD units, we arrested Kyle Williams M/20 for Murder and others charges related to 12 people shot on July 27 @BrooklynDA #Brownsville — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) October 17, 2019

Police said the deadly shooting at a popular community festival in Brooklyn — in which 12 people were shot — was gang-related.

1 dead, 11 others injured in shooting at community event in Brooklyn park

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said several of the injured people are gang members, and confirmed the man that died in the shooting was a member of the Bloods.

The event was coming to a close when gunfire erupted, leaving one man dead, another person in critical condition and 10 others wounded.