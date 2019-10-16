Man arrested in Brownsville shooting that killed one person, injured 11 others: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn– A Brooklyn man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one person dead, and injured 11 others at a community festival in Brownsville, police announced Wednesday night.
Police said the deadly shooting at a popular community festival in Brooklyn — in which 12 people were shot — was gang-related.
NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said several of the injured people are gang members, and confirmed the man that died in the shooting was a member of the Bloods.
The event was coming to a close when gunfire erupted, leaving one man dead, another person in critical condition and 10 others wounded.
