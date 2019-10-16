Girl critically injured after burning herself in Brooklyn school bathroom

BEDFORD-SUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A girl was critically injured at her Brooklyn school on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency medical services rushed to Uncommon Schools Excellence Girls Charter School Elementary Academy around 2:30 p.m. after the 9-year-old girl burned herself, an FDNY spokesperson said.

The girl was inside a bathroom in the school when she was hurt, an NYPD official said. She was conscious and alert when she was taken to a local hospital.

It’s not yet clear how the girl was burned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.