Girl critically injured after burning herself in Brooklyn school bathroom

Posted 5:59 PM, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 06:00PM, October 16, 2019

BEDFORD-SUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A girl was critically injured at her Brooklyn school on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency medical services rushed to Uncommon Schools Excellence Girls Charter School Elementary Academy around 2:30 p.m. after the 9-year-old girl burned herself, an FDNY spokesperson said.

The girl was inside a bathroom in the school when she was hurt, an NYPD official said. She was conscious and alert when she was taken to a local hospital.

It’s not yet clear how the girl was burned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.