SOHO, Manhattan — Two buildings in SoHo were evacuated Wednesday morning due to a gas leak, authorities said.

Authorities were called to the vicinity of Sixth Avenue and King Street in the SoHo border just after 10 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

As a precaution, 224 Sixth Avenue and 226 Sixth Avenue were evacuated.

Con Edison is working with the FDNY to resolve the incident.