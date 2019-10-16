Woman arrested for giving cops fake name in Long Island crash that killed 90-year-old woman: police

WADING RIVER, L.I. — A driver involved in a fatal vehicle crash Monday on Long Island is facing multiple charges after police learned she gave them a false name and was driving with a suspended license, authorities said.

Suffolk County Police arrested Tara Demauro, 48, on Tuesday, just a day after she was involved in a crash that left a 90-year-old woman dead, police said.

Following an investigation, detectives determined Demauro, the driver of a Jeep that struck a Nissan on Route 25A Monday morning, provided officers with the name of one of her relatives, who was not involved in the crash, officials said.

According to police, Demauro is being charged with criminal impersonation, making a punishable false written statement, and driving with a suspended license.

The Rocky Point woman was released on a desk appearance ticket and is due to appear in court at a later date, police said.

Just before 10 a.m. Monday, Rose Mastrodomenico was driving her Nissan eastbound on Route 25A in Wading River when she attempted to enter a parking lot and was struck by Demauro’s Jeep traveling westbound, authorities said.

Mastrodomenico was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Officials said Demauro was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the collision.