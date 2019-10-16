A$AP Rocky: “I was always a sex addict”

NEW YORK — Rapper A$AP Rocky said he’s a sex addict in a new interview with Angie Martinez.

In a clip from her show, “Untold Stories of Hip Hop,” posted by TMZ, the rapper said he’s “been a sex addict for some time.”

“I was always a sex addict,” he said, telling Martinez he probably has been since junior high school. When pressed on the use of the term addict, he explained that’s when he thinks his sex addiction most likely began.

In the episode, the rapper also discusses his “criminal past” and his time in a Swedish jail, previewed in a teaser clip for the show on its website.

The episode airs Thursday on WE tv.

In addition to hosting “Untold Stories of Hip Hop,” Martinez is a popular radio personality on Power 105.1 in New York, and previously spent decades with Hot 97. She’s been nicknamed “The Voice of New York.”