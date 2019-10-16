A timeline of Wednesday’s potential nor’easter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Another nor'easter is likely to make its way into the tri-state area Wednesday, roughly seven days after the first one brushed the coast last week.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through late Wednesday for northeastern New Jersey as the strong storm system works its way up the eastern seaboard.

A Wind Advisory is in effect through Thursday afternoon for the Jersey Shore and Suffolk County on Long Island.

So when does it all begin, and when will it be the worst? Check our current timeline below.

Wednesday afternoon

Showers will start to develop around 12 p.m. Wednesday and grow steadily into the afternoon.

Expect rain to become heavier between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., with downpours in most areas by 5 p.m. and into the evening.

Wednesday night

Rain could become heaviest around 8 p.m., right around the time the Yankees game was originally set to begin. The game is already postponed due to the impending storms. It will now be played Thursday.

Storms have the potential to become severe before or around 10 p.m., with heavy rain continuing and winds picking up speed.

We could see some thunder and lightning, and downed power lines and trees, and potential coastal flooding.

Coastal Flood Advisories have been confined to the northwestern coastline of Long Island Sound during Wednesday night’s high tide cycle. Widespread minor flooding will be expected as an onshore flow will push tides 1 to 2 feet above normal. Elsewhere along the coast, tidal flooding could develop, but only at the most vulnerable spots.

Aftermath and into Thursday

Rain totals of 1 to 3 three inches are possible over central and southern New Jersey, and 2 to 4 inches over the lower Hudson Valley.

The rain should be tapering off just after midnight, but the wind will remain strong into Thursday as the system moves offshore.

Thursday should be dry, though mostly cloudy, with strong winds remaining.