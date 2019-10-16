3 14-year-old teens shot in Paterson following crime prevention surge

PATERSON, N.J. — Authorities say a street shooting in a northern New Jersey city has left three teenagers wounded.

Monday night’s shooting in Paterson came a day after several law enforcement agencies had conducted a three-day, citywide sweep over that resulted in 30 arrests and nearly 1,300 tickets being issued for various offenses. The sweep was a response to several recent shootings in the city that occurred during weekends.

Paterson police found the three 14-year-old victims when officers responded to reports of shots fired around 8:45 p.m. The youths were being treated at a hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, but their names and further details on the shooting were not disclosed.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

