Woman’s car stolen at gunpoint in Whole Foods parking lot on Long Island: police

LAKE GROVE, L.I. — A woman sitting in her car at a Long Island grocery store had her car stolen by a man with a gun Monday night, according to police.

The woman, 23, was sitting in the driver’s seat of her 2008 Chrysler Seebring the parking lot of a Whole Foods in Lake Grove just after 10:30 p.m. when a man approached her car and asked her for directions, authorities said.

The man then pointed a gun at the woman and demanded she exit the vehicle, to which she complied, police said.

Officials said the man then got into the driver’s seat and drove off with the car.

The woman was not injured during the robbery, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the robbery to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.