One shot in police-involved shooting in Brooklyn; two officers sent to hospital: NYPD

Posted 8:26 PM, October 15, 2019, by , Updated at 08:43PM, October 15, 2019

BROOKLYN — Police have confirmed that one person has been shot in an officer-involved shooting that has taken place in the area of Baltic Street and Hoyt Street in the Boreum Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The shooting took place at approximately 7:55 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The victim has been taken to a hospital and their condition is unknown. Two police officers have also been transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Police are investigating the shooting.

