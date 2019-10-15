One shot in police-involved shooting in Brooklyn; two officers sent to hospital: NYPD

BROOKLYN — Police have confirmed that one person has been shot in an officer-involved shooting that has taken place in the area of Baltic Street and Hoyt Street in the Boreum Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn.

ADVISORY: Please avoid the area of Baltic Street and Hoyt Street in Brooklyn due to an ongoing police investigation. Expect emergency vehicles and traffic in the area. pic.twitter.com/VxZz7Dy3l9 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 16, 2019

The shooting took place at approximately 7:55 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The victim has been taken to a hospital and their condition is unknown. Two police officers have also been transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Police are investigating the shooting.

