Penn Station’s lost and found facility gets a facelift

MANHATTAN — They’ve got iPhones and wallets a plenty.

Umbrellas and glasses galore. Want a Samsung phone? They’ve got 20. This may not be your Little Mermaid’s cavern but it’s close to it.

The Long Island Railroad opened its new lost and found facility at Penn Station Tuesday. The 1100-square foot office lies between tracks 16 and 17 and was built with the customer in mind.

“We have three kiosks now for customers,” Steve Terraciano, LIRR Penn Station Terminal Manager, told PIX11.

“If they lose something they could come right in and take their time and fill out an inquiry.”

While the space may be different, those inquiries not so much.

“Every day you see cell phones and wallets, keys those are the main ones,” he said.

Luggage and duffle bags make a bulk of the inventory.

On this visit to the new lost and found facility, we came across some unusual finds including a karaoke machine, a chainsaw and a pair of sparkly platform sneakers that would give Lady Gaga a run for her money.

“We got a prosthetic limb one time in there and with the recent changes, we’ve been getting a lot of medical marijuana,” Terraciano said.

If you’re among the 20,000 LIRR riders who lose something while riding the rails annually, you have a decent chance of getting it back. However, be ready to provide a thorough description.

“Details are key,” Terraciano said. “As much as you can remember about that item you lost, get it in [the inquiry] because it makes matching that item to your description a lot easier.”

With an average 55% return rate for items lost, the agency could store items for up to 36 months depending on its value.

After that window is closed, the items all get sold off to a vendor.

If you don’t have time to go down to the facility you could always claim a lost item online.