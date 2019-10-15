NYPD sergeant dies by suicide in Queens: NYPD

QUEENS — A police sergeant has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a police spokesperson said Tuesday.

Authorities responded to a call for an officer with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

The officer was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nine NYPD officers and a retired sergeant have died by suicide this year.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Resources

PIX11 has organized resources available to officers and their loved ones here, at PIX11.com/OfficerMentalHealth.

The NYPD offers multiple resources for the emotional and physical toll the job takes on those in the force.

On their website, the NYPD lists numbers for their Employee Assistance Unit, Chaplain’s Unit, peer assistance program, and other resources.

The NYPD also recommends POPPA — Police Organization Providing Peer Assistance. It’s a “volunteer police support network committed exclusively to providing a confidential, safe and supportive environment for police officers and retirees.” Their helpline is 1-888-COPS-COP (1-888-267-7267).

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). It’s a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within the tri-state area and the nation.

Depression and suicidal thoughts are often exhibited in many ways. Warning signs for suicide can include, but are not limited to, talking about wanting to die; conveying feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness or being a burden; and displaying extreme moods.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention advises that you do not leave the person alone, call a prevention hotline, and take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.

For more information on suicide prevention, including additional resources and warning signs, you can visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s website.