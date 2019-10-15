Nor’easter to hit tri-state area Wednesday

NEW YORK — Another Nor’easter is expected to make its way into the tri-state area roughly seven days after the first one brushed the coast last week.

Flash Flood Watches have already been posted for northeastern New Jersey in anticipation of heavy downpours that could total in excess of 2 inches to as much as 3 inches, causing small streams and rivers to quickly swell over their banks.

Coastal Flood Advisories has been confined to the northwestern coastline of Long Island Sound during Wednesday night’s high tide cycle. Widespread minor flooding will be expected as an onshore flow will push tides to go 1 to 2 feet above normal. Elsewhere along the coast, tidal flooding could develop, but only at the most vulnerable spots.

Wind Advisories have been issued for the Jersey Shore, with winds expected to gust toward 50 mph. The coastal storm is expected to intensify as it heads toward New England, and additional advisories could be posted up the coastline heading into Wednesday and even Thursday.

Wednesday starts out dry, but the clouds will start to thicken in the morning. Temperatures will climb early into the mid 60s as the showers develop toward the during the middle part of the day. It will progressively get worse as the coastal storm gets underway late with the rain becoming steadier and heavier during the evening commute.

Winds will pick up toward 25 to 35 mph through the evening and shift more easterly bringing concerns of minor coastal flooding during the Wednesday’s evening high tide cycle.

Fortunately the storm will be a quick mover allowing the rain to taper off around midnight, but the storm will continue to intensify in New England. Winds will swing around to the west and gusts will continue into Thursday. In fact, gusts to 50 mph will be possible across Long Island and wind advisories may have to be expanded as a result. Despite the return of sunshine, temperatures may struggle to reach 60 degrees in the city due to the brisk northwesterly wind.

By Friday, with winds should finally back down. It will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. The weekend looks great with high pressure settling in. Expect sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Some models are even suggesting this possible nor’easter could strengthen so quickly it could become a “bomb cyclone,” which generally is marked by a pressure drop of 24 millibars (a unit of pressure) within 24 hours.

Although it is not certain it will meet this criterion, this storm will be just as strong as last week’s.

Air travel is likely to see lengthy delays Wednesday evening and Thursday morning due to the winds at the major northeast airports.

The storm will not be a major snow-maker for most of the region, except for a small portion of upstate New York.

Last week’s storm sat off the coast of the mid-Atlantic, churning up seas and bringing a strong onshore wind that shredded beaches up and down the East Coast.