NJ teacher arrested for sending explicit images, messages to student: prosecutors

WARREN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A Watchung Hills Regional High School teacher was arrested for sending sexually explicit messages and pictures to an underage student, the Somerset County prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.

Sean DiGiovanna was arrested by Warren Township Police on Oct 10, officials said.

The victim also reported receiving messages from DiGiovanna, stating that he wanted to pursue a sexual relationship along with the photos back in September, officials said.

DiGiovanna was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and promoting obscene material to a child under the age of 18, according to the prosecutor’s office.

