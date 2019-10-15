New image of man accused of raping woman who asked for directions in Midtown: police

HELL’S KITCHEN — The NYPD has released new surveillance images of a man they are looking for in connection to the rape of a woman in Midtown who simply asked for directions earlier in October, according to police.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, it was reported to police that a 31-year-old woman was raped by a man after getting lost and asking him for directions in Hell’s Kitchen, authorities said last week.

Police said the woman, who does not live in the city, was heading to visit a friend in Queens when she became lost.

The unidentified man grabbed her by the arm, led her to a location on West 51st Street, between Eighth and Ninth Avenues, and then raped her, according to police.

The man fled northbound on Broadway, near West 52nd Street, police said.

The victim suffered bruising to her right arm, back and right leg, and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.