Group surrounds, attacks 72-year-old man in Midtown: police

MIDTOWN — Police are looking for a group of people who surrounded a man as three of them attacked him on a Midtown street early Monday, according to authorities.

Just before 2:30 a.m. the 72-year-old man was approached by a group of male and female individuals on Sixth Avenue, between 43rd Street and 44th Street in Midtown, police said.

While the group surrounded the man, three of the males proceeded to punch and kick the victim, causing minor pain, authorities said.

Police said the group fled the scene in an unknown direction and the man refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD has released the below surveillance images of the group and the three males who they believe attacked the man.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).