Delivery man assaulted, robbed inside his truck in Brooklyn: police

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Police are looking for two men they say attacked and robbed a delivery man while he was working in his truck in Brooklyn in September.

According to authorities, the man was working inside his parked delivery truck on Williams Avenue, near Newport Street in East New York, when two unidentified men got inside the truck just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

The two men proceeded to assault the worker inside the truck and then steal his wallet containing $200 in cash, police said.

The men fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to officials.

The delivery man was taken to a local hospital and treated for bruising and pain to his face, neck and shoulder, police said.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance image of the men wanted in connection to the violent robbery.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).