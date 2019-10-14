Vigil held for victims of Brooklyn social club shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A community in mourning gathered on the corner of Utica Avenue and Pacific Street in Crown Heights, where over the weekend four people were killed inside the Triple A Aces catering hall, which police are calling an illegal gambling den.

“We’re not going to normalize violence,” said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams. “Every time we come out like this we are saying we won’t accept the violence”

Elected officials, along with community leaders lit candles and gathered in prayer to remember the victims.

Natasha Christopher lost her son to gun violence. She came to the vigil to show her solidarity.

“I’m here again because of the family,” said Christopher. “No family should have to bury their loved one. I will be here to support the families”

Among the victims from Saturday's shooting is 32-year-old John Thomas. Tia Floyd was a close friend.

“He loved his daughter. He loved his mother. He loved his wife,” said Floyd. “I’m going to miss his smile his energy how much he uplifted him”

The three other people who were killed have been identified as:

36-year-old Terrence Bishop

37-year-old Chester Good

47-year-old Dominic Wimbush

Police are investigating whether the shooting was over a gambling dispute or if it was a robbery.