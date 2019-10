CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A vehicle with a 6-year-old boy inside was stolen in Brooklyn on Monday, police said.

A 911 call about the incident was made after 1 p.m., according to police. The vehicle was on Avenue L between East 96th Street and Rockaway Parkway when police said it was taken.

The vehicle was described by police as a 2007 white Acura MDX with Georgia license plate No. RLB3556.

A 6-year-old boy was in the back seat of the SUV when it was allegedly stolen.

BREAKING — @NYPDMissing Persons detectives are among the many police at the scene in Canarsie where a man stole an SUV with a 6 year-old in the back seat. White Acura MDX with GA license plate RLB 3556. pic.twitter.com/TSaOZVvluQ — James Ford (@jamesfordtv) October 14, 2019