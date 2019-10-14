Changemakers: TechWorks helps provide independence for those living with special needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — When we think of new technology, many of us may not realize that advances in sciences actually provide independence for so many.

Eleven-year-old Jose Cummings communicates with facial expressions, but here at Adapt community network's Brooklyn School Age Program, he gets to fully participate in activities thanks to new technology.

TechWorks created a toggle switch to help Jose communicate with just a brush of his hand.

Jose, who has cerebral palsy and lung disease, doesn't let that get in the way of socializing and his love for music which he can play by himself by lightly touching the toggle switch.

Rivka Wiener the school’s psychologist says these types of inventions have brought joy and life to Jose who has a very social personality. He now gets to choose the songs and activities he wants to join in on.

Outside at the school, adult students are trying out some items TechWorks has brought that can make their life easier, from amplified phones, to track ball mouses and modified keyboards.

These are all items that help people become more independent. Peter Pitarresi who is the director of TechWorks says even having a specialized spoon can do wonders for some folks.

“We’ve had so many wonderful moments when we bring someone in, come up with solution and just to see the life that it brings back into somebody, it’s something that sticks with you.”

TechWorks says if they don't have a device for your need, they'll try to find a match. They also use a 3D printer to customize solutions.

If you'd like more information on TechWorks and Adapt Community Network click here.