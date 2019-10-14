Tanker truck spills 6,000 gallons of milk, creating environmental hazard

WOOSTER, Ohio (WEWS) — A tanker truck hauling 6,000 gallons of milk flipped over on Monday at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Timken Road, creating an environmental hazard for nearby Apple Creek, according to News 5 media partner The Daily Record.

“We don’t consider milk a hazardous material in general, but it does have a significant environmental impact when it’s spilled,” Wooster Fire Chief Barry Saley told The Daily-Record.

First responders used sand to help prevent the milk from flowing into the creek. If the milk does spill over into the creek, it could kill the fish, Wooster fire said.

The 18-wheeler truck appeared to be traveling northbound on Madison Avenue when it overturned on its passenger’s side around 9 a.m. The exact cause of the crash is unknown.