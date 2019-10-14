Sulli, 25-year-old K-pop star, found dead at South Korea home

SEOUL, South Korea — K-pop star Sulli, formerly of the band f(x), has been found dead at her home.

The 25-year-old was found after her manager went to her home in Seongnam because she didn’t answer phone calls for hours, said Kim Seong-tae, an official from the Seongnam Sujeong Police Department.

Kim said that there were no signs of foul play and that police did not find a suicide note.

“The investigation is ongoing and we won’t make presumptions about the cause of death,” said Kim, adding that security camera footage at Sulli’s home showed no signs of an intrusion.

The singer, whose real name is Choi Jin-ri, was found on the second floor of her house in Sujeong-gu, Seongnam, south of the capital city, Seoul.

Sulli was a child actor before making her singing debut with the girl group f(x) in 2009.

She left the group in 2015 to concentrate on acting before returning to the music scene as a solo artist, releasing a single, “Goblin,” in June 2019.

Sulli also appeared on a TV show in which K-pop stars talked about receiving negative online comments, Reuters reports.

Korean pop music — or K-pop — is one of the country’s biggest exports in the past decade.

Many of its stars — known as idols — train for years, honing their singing, dancing and acting skills, while also learning other Asian languages, before they are even allowed to debut their first song.

Stars of the genre are subject to intense pressure, which has been linked to a mental health crisis in the industry.

K-pop megastar Jonghyun, whose real name was Kim Jong-hyun, ended his own life in Seoul in December 2017.

And singer and actress Goo Hara, formerly part of girl band Kara, apologized to fans after being found unconscious at home in May 2019.

The singer had posted the word “Goodbye,” to her Instagram account, prompting a rush of comments from concerned fans.