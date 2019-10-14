7 trains back in service after delays over smoke investigation

MANHATTAN — The 7 train is back in service in both directions after a half-hour delay while the FDNY investigated the source of smoke near Grand Central Station at 42nd Street.

The Subway system was stopping some Manhattan-bound 7 trains at the Hunters Point station.

The LIRR was accommodating MetroCard customers at no additional charge from Penn Station to/from Woodside, Jamaica and Flushing.

