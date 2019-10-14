7 trains back in service after delays over smoke investigation

MANHATTAN — The 7 train is back in service in both directions after a half-hour delay while the FDNY investigated the source of smoke near Grand Central Station at 42nd Street.

Update: 7 and 7 Express train service is resuming in both directions after FDNY completed its investigation in the tunnel between Manhattan and Queens. Please continue to expect longer waits and consider alternative routes, like the N/W and E/F/M/R trains. https://t.co/GbzKz4G3tj pic.twitter.com/5457MTUrsp — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) October 14, 2019

7 trains are delayed in both directions while FDNY investigates the source of smoke near Grand Central-42 St. Some Manhattan-bound 7 trains are ending at Hunters Point Av. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) October 14, 2019

The Subway system was stopping some Manhattan-bound 7 trains at the Hunters Point station.

The LIRR was accommodating MetroCard customers at no additional charge from Penn Station to/from Woodside, Jamaica and Flushing.

