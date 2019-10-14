Rapper DMX checks into rehab, cancels concerts in ‘ongoing commitment’ to his sobriety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DMX has canceled a series of upcoming shows in order to check into a rehab facility.

A statement shared on the raspy-voiced rapper’s official Instagram account said he was “putting family and sobriety first.”

“DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility,” the 48-year-old’s team wrote alongside a picture of him.

“He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support.”

The “Party Up (Up In Here)” hitmaker had been due to perform at a Three 6 Mafia reunion concert on Saturday night in Memphis and day 2 of the Rolling Loud festival in New York on Sunday.

The hip hop star — whose real name is Earl Simmons — has struggled with substance abuse for years and has been arrested on multiple charges, including drug possession and animal cruelty.

In 2010, he was sentenced to a year in prison for violating the terms of his probation.

In 2011, the father of 15 said his children helped him beat his addiction to cocaine, saying: “I have to drive them in the right direction, so I let the cocaine go.”

In January this year, DMX was released from prison after serving a year behind bars for tax fraud.

According to federal prosecutors in New York, he concocted a multi-year scheme to hide millions in income from the IRS and skirt $1.7 million in existing tax liabilities.

Following his release he embarked on a 32-date tour to mark the 20th anniversary of his debut LP, “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot.”

CNN has reached out to DMX’s representatives for comment.