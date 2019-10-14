New energy-efficient lighting brightens up Grand Central Terminal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — The sights and sounds of Grand Central Terminal are world famous.

Nearly half a million people pass through the facility every day. When it was built in 1913, electric chandeliers were a symbol of the grand and innovative nature of the place.

The fixtures will now shine brighter as the bulbs are replaced with LED lighting.

George Monasterio is the director of Grand Central Terminal. He has been there for more than a decade, including serving as chief architect.

"They are 40 percent more energy efficient than the florescent bulbs. Instead of every year changing lightbulbs, now it could be done every two and a half years," he said.