NEW YORK — Mel Robbins is back with another challenge to help make serious changes in your life.

Instead of saying "I have to," say "I get to."

The one-word switch reaps powerful results. It makes you realize that you're lucky to be doing what you're doing and gives you more of a gratitude in life rather than dreading an action.

