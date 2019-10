Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Behind the cheers, there was a giant elephant of sorts looming over the annual Columbus Day parade along Fifth Avenue.

A fight to get Mother Cabrini, patron saint of immigrants, a statue in New York City.

The Italian American, who founded 67 missionary institutions to serve the needy, was snubbed by the city’s “She Built NYC” initiative — led by First Lady chrilane mccray

Despite receiving the most nominations, Mother Cabrini was left off the first round of statues announced.