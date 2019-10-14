Midday with Muller: Bronx mom found dead, teens killed in fiery Rockland crash

NEW YORK — A Bronx mom has been found dead as her two young children called for help. Also, grief counselors are available for a Rockland school district after two teens died in a fiery crash. John Muller has all this and more.

