WOODHAVEN, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a 41-year-old man was found dead outside his home in Queens Monday morning.

Authorities responded to a call of an unconscious man in front of a Park Lane South home in Woodhaven around 6 a.m.

When police arrived to the home, which is directly in front of a portion of Forest Park, officers found Paul Tapia lying on the ground outside his house, according to cops.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.