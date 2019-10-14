Injured hiker rescued by authorities in Rockland County

SUFFERN, N.Y. — A woman was rescued by authorities after she was injured during a hike in Rockland County Sunday afternoon.

Suffern police received a call from a hiker who said she fell and was injured in the mountains off of Orange Avenue.

Authorities responded and climbed up the mountain and found the 57-year-old woman about 200 feet from the roadway, officials said.

The Suffern Fire Department was called due to the dangerous terrain.

The hiker from New York City was eventually brought down the mountain and taken to the hospital with an arm injury, according to police.