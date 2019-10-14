Homeless man arrested in connection to death of man in Queens

RIDGEWOOD, Queens — A homeless man was arrested in connection to the death of a man in Queens.

Jeremiah McCarthy, 54, was taken into custody Friday evening and faces assault charges, police said.

On Oct. 6, police responded to an assault at the corner of Seneca and Myrtle avenues in Ridgewood.

When they arrived, officers found Constantin Palaghia, 54, with trauma to his head, authorities said.

Palaghia, who police said was also homeless, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead four days later, police said.

The incident has since been deemed a homicide, authorities announced.