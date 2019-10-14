Cristela Alonzo talks memoir, comedy tour

NEW YORK — You may think Cristela Alonzo is too young to pen her memoir. However, this comedian, actress, and activist has accomplished so much in such a small period of time.

Her trailblazing career has made her one of the most influential LatinX voices.

Alonzo was the first Latina to create, write, producer, and star in her own television show.

She also was the first Latina to star in a Pixar movie.

Author can now be added to her list of achievements with her new book “Music to My Years.” This fall and winter, Alonzo will be combining her book-signing tour with her comedy tour to hit more than 40 cities.

Click here to find out Alonzo’s tour dates and how you can purchase her book.