Community reacts after young children find mother dead in the Bronx

BELMONT, The Bronx — “The kids in the window said their mom is dead.”

After hearing those devastating words, one 13-year-old, a child himself, could only do so much.

"I went to the door, I knocked. I was scared," said the boy, who we are not identifying.

So were the children, ages 2 and 5, left to fend for themselves after finding their own mother dead inside a bedroom, at their apartment on East 187th Street in the Belmont section of the Bronx Saturday morning.

"I called my aunt, she called 9-1-1," added the teen.

While police continue to piece together exactly what happened to this 40-year-old mother, word about her death is spreading quickly through the neighborhood .

“It must have been horrible to find your mom in that condition.” said Lina Sanchez, who was drawn here thinking about Perez’s children.

The only thing she could do is place a single balloon at the apartment window.

"I am praying for the family," she added.