Columbus Day Parade 2019: Parade route and street closures

MANHATTAN — Hundreds of thousands are expected to gather for the annual event Monday.

The 75th annual Columbus Day Parade is one of the world’s largest celebrations of Italian-American culture.

During this year’s parade, there will be more than 130 marching groups, including several high school bands, cultural organizations and colorful floats, according to the parade organization. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are expected to attend, as well.

Despite the large crowds, controversy surrounds the annual event.

Towns across the country, including two in New Jersey, want to rename Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day, arguing Columbus’ arrival was not actually his discovery, but the start of colonization, and the beginning of slavery and disease in North America.

The parade kicks off at 11:30 a.m. on 44th Street and Fifth Avenue and parade goers will march up Fifth Avenue to 72nd Street.

The following streets will be Monday, October 14, 2019 for Columbus Day Parade at the discretion of NYPD

Formation

43rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

44th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

Route

5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 43rd Street

Dispersal

5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 79th Street

72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

73rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

75th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

76th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

77th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

78th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

Miscellaneous