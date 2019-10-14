Columbus Day Parade 2019: Parade route and street closures

MANHATTAN — Hundreds of thousands are expected to gather for the annual event Monday.
The 75th annual Columbus Day Parade is one of the world’s largest celebrations of Italian-American culture.
During this year’s parade, there will be more than 130 marching groups, including several high school bands, cultural organizations and colorful floats, according to the parade organization. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are expected to attend, as well.
Despite the large crowds, controversy surrounds the annual event.
Towns across the country, including two in New Jersey, want to rename Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day, arguing Columbus’ arrival was not actually his discovery, but the start of colonization, and the beginning of slavery and disease in North America.
The parade kicks off at 11:30 a.m. on 44th Street and Fifth Avenue and parade goers will march up Fifth Avenue to 72nd Street.
The following streets will be Monday, October 14, 2019 for Columbus Day Parade at the discretion of NYPD
Formation
- 43rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 44th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 45th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 46th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 47th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
Route
- 5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 43rd Street
Dispersal
- 5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 79th Street
- 72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 73rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 75th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 76th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 77th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 78th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
Miscellaneous
- 60th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 64th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 68th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 69th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 70th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue