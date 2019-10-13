Vehicle falls off overpass onto train tracks, catches fire in Rockland County: officials

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. — A vehicle with passengers inside fell off an overpass and crashed onto train tracks before bursting into flames Sunday in Rockland County, Orangetown Police confirmed to PIX11 News.

Three passengers were in the vehicle when it fell from Route 304 and overturned onto the New Jersey Transit rail tracks below in Pearl River, local authorities said.

The conditions of the passengers in the vehicle is not known at this time.

NJ Transit service was suspended in both directions along a section of the Pascack Valley Line due to the car on the tracks, the transit organization tweeted just before 6 p.m. Sunday. The train traffic is stopped between Woodcliff Lake and Nanuet, they said.

Service along that section of the line was still suspended as of around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

It is currently unclear how the car fell from the overpass and onto the tracks. Authorities were still on the scene investigating Sunday night.

PIX11’s Cristian Benavides will be live on the PIX11 News at 10 p.m. with the latest.

Pascack Valley Line rail service remains suspended in both directions between Woodcliff Lake and Nanuet due to a motor vehicle accident near Pearl River. Substitute bus service is being provided between Nanuet and Woodcliff Lake. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) October 13, 2019