Two men shot in Brooklyn

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A 29-year-old man and a 51-year-old man were shot in Brooklyn early Sunday, an NYPD spokesman said.

The 29-year-old victim was shot in his left arm, police said. The 51-year-old man was shot in the groin.

They were hit on Pulaski Street near Stuyvesant Avenue around 2:40 a.m., an NYPD official said.

Both men are in serious condition.

The NYPD is not sure what led up to the shooting.

Police have not yet released any surveillance images or descriptions of the shooter. No arrests have been made.

