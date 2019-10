LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn — An NYPD officer was struck late Saturday by an SUV driver attempting to flee from a Brooklyn traffic stop, an NYPD spokesman said.

The officer was pinned between the driver’s vehicle and an NYPD vehicle near Bedford Avenue and Rutland Road around 11:30 p.m., officials said. He suffered injuries to his leg and was hospitalized.

Police arrested a man. His name has not yet been released.