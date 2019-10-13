Mom found dead with head injuries in Bronx apartment while two young kids in home: police

BELMONT, the Bronx — Police are investigating after a mother was found dead and badly bruised in a Bronx apartment Sunday morning, while two of her young children were in the home, according to authorities.

Police responded to a 911 call around 8 a.m. and discovered the 40-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive in a ground-floor apartment near East 187th Street and Bathgate Avenue in the Belmont section of the Bronx, officials said.

According to police, the woman was badly bruised around her body and had puncture wounds to her head.

Authorities said a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were also found, unharmed, in the apartment.

PIX11 News was told on the scene that the woman was a mother of six. The NYPD could not confirm this information.

EMS responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene, police said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Police have not released the woman’s identity pending family notification.