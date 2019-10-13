Man shot in the stomach in front of Manhattan bar

KIPS BAY, Manhattan —A 29-year-old man was shot as he walked in front of ER Bar in Manhattan early Sunday, police said.

He was shot in the stomach around 3 a.m. near Second Avenue and 33rd Street, an NYPD spokesman said. The man went to a hospital himself and is not coopering with investigating officers.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not yet released any surveillance images or descriptions of the shooter.

